Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 76,272 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00.

ABNB opened at $142.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

