Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

