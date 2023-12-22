Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.34

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 80750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

ALKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

