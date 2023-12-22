Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of ALLK opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Allakos has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allakos by 91,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 658.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

