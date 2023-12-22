AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 65,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,671. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

