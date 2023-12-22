AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. 628,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,263. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.