AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,120 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 722,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,437. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

