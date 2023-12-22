AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 647,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,936. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

