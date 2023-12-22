ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2523 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REIT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 1.27% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

