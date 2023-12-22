Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the software’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $42,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

