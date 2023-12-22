Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.95

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.95 and last traded at $80.21, with a volume of 143726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

