ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 76896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $736.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

