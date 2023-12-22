Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

About Ambac Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

