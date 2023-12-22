Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Featured Stories
