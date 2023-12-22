Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,093 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ambarella Price Performance
AMBA opened at $62.71 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
