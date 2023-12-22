Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,093 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $62.71 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

