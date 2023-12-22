Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $211,625.28 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $29,603,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Ambarella by 121.0% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after buying an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

