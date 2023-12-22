Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $107,987.52 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at $59,286,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

