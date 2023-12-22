American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.09

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 152529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

