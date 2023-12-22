American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 285,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,115. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

