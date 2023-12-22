American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $66.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

