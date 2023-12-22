American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.99

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 3405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

