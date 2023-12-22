AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.88

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.88 and last traded at $164.16, with a volume of 18966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AMETEK by 48.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

