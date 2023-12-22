Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 585.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

