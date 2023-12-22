Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $197.50

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.70.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.14. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $206.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

