Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price at $17.57

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $40,387.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,272.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,463 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 546,233 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.09 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $867.49 million, a PE ratio of 569.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.