ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $363.86

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $363.86 and last traded at $335.37, with a volume of 509703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $307.50.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.