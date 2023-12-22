AON (NYSE:AON) PT Lowered to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Get AON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $288.33 on Friday. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.