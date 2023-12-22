Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.68

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 25082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,650 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth $477,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $326,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.