Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

