Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.40. 348,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

