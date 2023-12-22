Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.31. 549,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,927,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,241,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 304,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

