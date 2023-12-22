AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of APP stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 397.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,726,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

