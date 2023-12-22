Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,590 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $49,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 502,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

