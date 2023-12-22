Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

NYSE:ADM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

