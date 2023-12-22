Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Boosted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $352,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

