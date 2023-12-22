Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Trading Down 3.4%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 451,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,017,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 44.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,071,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 212,227 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

