Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 3,741,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,199,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Specifically, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $34,447.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,413 shares of company stock worth $677,477. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2,227.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,203,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 14,549,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 597.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,137,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

