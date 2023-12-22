Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 939,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 742,019 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

