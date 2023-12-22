Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
