Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

ARKR stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.