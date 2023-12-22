Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.54

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Up 3.6 %
ATS opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.87 million, a PE ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of 1.27. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.87.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
