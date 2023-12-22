Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.54

Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Artemis Alpha Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

ATS opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.87 million, a PE ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of 1.27. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 300.87.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

