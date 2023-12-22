Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 2,269,946 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $77,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,692,615. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.