Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 343,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,975,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Weatherford International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFRD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Weatherford International stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,071. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

