Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.85. 210,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,214. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

