Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.65% of Tenable worth $33,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

