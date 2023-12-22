Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,129 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.01% of Enovis worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 339,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enovis stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. 47,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.98. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

