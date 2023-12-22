Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,405,751 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,751 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Baker Hughes worth $101,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,232,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

