Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 3,144,879 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144,879 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.13% of Avantor worth $160,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,604. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

