Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $43,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $783.24. 126,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $677.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $658.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $399.29 and a 52-week high of $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.