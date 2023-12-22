Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.27% of Indivior worth $67,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,954,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510. Indivior PLC has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

