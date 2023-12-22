Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,988 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $62,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.37. 805,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,940. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

