Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $129.61 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of McKesson worth $129,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.74. 63,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.84 and a 200-day moving average of $432.49. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

